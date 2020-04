NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Several blood drives have been canceled over the last few weeks, which has generated blood shortages.

Today, Crews Subaru on Rivers Avenue is hosting a blood drive from 11:00 AM until 4:00 PM.

Precautions from the Centers for Disease Control will be followed throughout the blood drive.

If you want to register to donate click here.

Donors will receive a $5 Amazon gift card via email.