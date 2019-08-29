Crews to complete major phase of Wando River Bridge rehabilitation project

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation is completing a major phase of the I-526 Wando River Bridge rehabilitation project.

The strengthening of the eastbound bridge will finish this week, allowing the eastbound truck climbing lane to open up for traffic, according to officials.

This will be the first time traffic will be open since the rehabilitation work that began in May 2018.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation Tweet stated that the installation of the additional tendon, seven-wire strands housed a conduit covering cement grout has been completed on the eastbound bridge.

Lane closures will begin at approximately 8 p.m. for the eastbound bridge and approximately 9 p.m. for the westbound bridge. The news release stated that equipment will be removed by 6 a.m.