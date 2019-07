CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews rescued five baby ducks who were trapped in a storm drain Monday morning.

According to Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District, the ducks were trapped in a storm drain in the 4765 Highway 17 in Awendaw.

After climbing down into the drain, all five ducks were safely rescued.

CCSO’s Animal Control assisted in the rescue.