Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry offer $1,000 reward for information in Colleton County murder case

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry is offering a reward for information in connection to a murder case out of Colleton County.

The Walterboro Police Department is currently investigating the murder of Skilar Brown.

Brown was last seen alive on January 13, 2021 at around 8:20 pm in the area of Druid Hills Apartments, located at 189 Beach Road in Walterboro.

Officers discovered Brown’s body on the morning of January 14, 2021.

He was shot multiple times and was located in an open field at the intersection of Lambert Street and Sniders Highway, approximately 300 yards from where he was last seen alive.

Officials say the victim was an avid user of dating apps and frequently met random individuals from various parts of the state using the apps.

Anyone with information can submit a tip anonymously.

A tip could lead to a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.

You can submit a tip in the various ways below: