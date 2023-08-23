WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – One person is behind bars, and another is at large after a deadly shooting outside of a Walterboro restaurant.

According to the Walterboro Police Department, officers were dispatched to Barrel House Grille at 10:45 p.m. on August 15 in reference to a gunshot victim.

Upon arrival, police located a female victim suffering from a gunshot wound in the restaurant parking lot. She was transported to a local hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

Police believe an argument inside the restaurant led to the shooting.

Witness statements and evidence at the scene identified Marvis Jermaine Williams (43) and Tameka Suewanna Carter (46) as the suspects.

Carter turned herself into WPD and was charged with homicide and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Williams is still at large. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact WPD at (843)-782-1031.