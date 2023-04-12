CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman has been arrested in connection to an April 8 shooting that left a man dead in a West Ashley Publix parking lot, the Charleston Police Department announced.

Ticara Bolden (22, of Summerville) is charged with murder, armed robbery, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

She was apprehended Tuesday with assistance from the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office.

An officer behind the grocery store responded after overhearing gunshots and located a man lying on the pavement. Police say the man apparently suffered a gunshot wound.

The officer attempted to save the victim, but he was pronounced dead by the time EMS arrived at the scene.

An investigation identified Bolden as the suspect. She is due in bond court Wednesday afternoon.

An investigation is ongoing.