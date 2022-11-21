NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was arrested in connection to a shooting that left a person dead Sunday evening, North Charleston Police say.

Rigoberto Rojas-Santiago is charged with murder, and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

NCPD officers responded to the shooting around 5:40 p.m. at the 7000 block of Jean Rebault Drive where officers found a male victim who was reportedly shot.

EMS units attempted life-saving measures but the man died from his injuries at the scene.

Rojas-Santiago was arrested Monday morning around 3 a.m. by NCPD with assistance from Goose Creek Police and the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.

He is currently held at Al Cannon Detention Center.