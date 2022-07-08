NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston Police say they arrested a man in connection to a hit-and-run that killed one Tuesday night.

NCPD arrested Rashad Williams, 33, following the deadly crash that happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday, police say.

“Williams was traveling down Northside Drive from Ashley Phosphate Road when he struck a bicyclist who was riding in front of him going in the same direction.”

The man died from his injuries.

Police say evidence connected Williams to the crash. At this time, no additional arrests have been announced.

An investigation is ongoing.

