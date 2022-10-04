NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston Police said they arrested a man accused of shooting a woman during a chase in early September.

According to a police report, police responded to a traffic stop on September 3, just before midnight; conducted by deputies with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, on Ashley Phosphate Road where officers met with a woman covered in blood saying she was shot.

DCSO deputies then called for EMS to transport the woman and said the shooting incident happened on Palmetto Commerce Parkway.

In the victim’s vehicle, police noticed blood on the interior of the driver’s side with bullet holes in the driver’s window, and passenger side window.

The report also stated that the right rear passenger was shattered completely along with bullet holes in the door and passenger side headrest. Police also found a bullet fragment on the driver’s seat.

The victim told officers that she met a friend at a Spinx gas station on Ladson Road when she was confronted by a suspect who pulled into the parking lot.

The suspect, identified as Jerrick Thomas (43), then reached into the victim’s vehicle and stole her handgun and cell phone. The victim then left the area, headed towards Ashley Phosphate Road when Thomas allegedly pursued her.

“As they were passing the entrance to Mercedes Benz, the suspect began firing rounds into the victim’s car,” the report stated.

The victim was struck in the hand by gunfire and continued driving on Palmetto Commerce Parkway reaching a high speed to get the attention of nearby Dorchester County sheriff’s deputies.

She was able to identify Jerrick as a coworker and friend.

Jerrick was charged with attempted murder and possessing a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. He is currently held at the Charleston County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond, jail records show.