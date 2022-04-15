UPDATE: APRIL 15 | 8:20 A.M. – Charleston PD arrested a man connected to the shooting Friday morning.
No charges have been announced and an investigation is still ongoing.
Editor’s Note: This is developing with updates to come as News 2 receives more information. Count on 2 for updates.
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened downtown Friday morning.
According to CPD, authorities received a report of a woman shot around 12:30 a.m.
The incident happened around the 0-10 block of Radcliffe Street.
Police say that the victim was taken to a local hospital with injuries not appearing to be life-threatening.
An investigation is in progress.