UPDATE: APRIL 15 | 8:20 A.M. – Charleston PD arrested a man connected to the shooting Friday morning.

No charges have been announced and an investigation is still ongoing.

Editor’s Note: This is developing with updates to come as News 2 receives more information. Count on 2 for updates.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened downtown Friday morning.

According to CPD, authorities received a report of a woman shot around 12:30 a.m.

The incident happened around the 0-10 block of Radcliffe Street.

Police say that the victim was taken to a local hospital with injuries not appearing to be life-threatening.

An investigation is in progress.