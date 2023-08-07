GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – A man is in the hospital after a man reportedly approached his car and began shooting Monday morning in Goose Creek.

According to the Goose Creek Police Department, police responded to a shooting on Amy Drive off Montague Plantation around 6:40 a.m.

While searching the area, officers received word from the North Charleston Police Department that a shooting victim had been located on Rivers Avenue.

NCPD believed the victim was involved in an incident on Amy Drive.

An investigation revealed that a male suspect approached the victim’s vehicle on Amy Drive and began shooting.

The suspect fled the scene on foot.

The gunshot victim fled by vehicle to the Rivers Avenue area and was transported by EMS to Trident Medical for treatment.

GCPD is investigating. Count on 2 for updates.