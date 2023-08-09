NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man is behind bars after burglarizing a Tanger Outlets store and leading police on a chance through a North Charleston hotel Tuesday night.

According to the North Charleston Police Department, officers were dispatched to the Nike Factory Outlet after a commercial alarm rang at 11:40 p.m. Tuesday.

Upon arrival at the store, officers located a broken glass door.

Video surveillance provided by the store showed the suspect breaking through the glass door with a slingshot and pit bull by his side.

NCPD gathered a description of the burglary suspect and issued a BOLO alert to local law enforcement.

Police quickly located the suspect traveling by bicycle in the Tanger Outlet area.

The suspect, later identified as Joshua Alton Quick, led police on a foot pursuit over multiple fences, parking lots and hotels in the area.

Quick, numerous Nike brand items and the pit-bull dog seen in surveillance footage were located in a hotel room.

Quick was arrested by NCPD on burglary and methamphetamine charges.

He is being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.