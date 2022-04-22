GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Goose Creek Police are investigating an alleged sexual assault reported in January.

According to GCPD, a 13-year-old girl accused Leshawn Ancrum, 18, of raping her in December 2021 at her Goose Creek foster home.

The foster parent of the girl told police that she spotted cut marks on her arm and a hickey on her neck and back.

The girl told the mother that the cut and markings came from her arguing with another girl, 15, over a boy – which led to her being raped.

The incident happened when Ancrum was invited to the residence.

The girl told her foster mother that she did not consent to sexual intercourse and told Ancrum “no” and to “stop.”

Ancrum faces charges including second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor (11 to 14-years-old) and kidnapping.