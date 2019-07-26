2 men arrested after firing at a man, turning ‘doughnuts’ in hay, deputies say

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two men have been charged after firing at an Orangeburg man’s home late Tuesday.

According to Sheriff Leroy Ravenell with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office, investigators were set to a residence on Slab Landing Road around 9:30 p.m. after receiving a 911 call about a shooting.

“The homeowner said he saw the headlights of what turned out to be a blue or gray truck coming down his driveway, which is several hundred feet long,” said Sheriff Ravenel. “When he steps outside to investigate, he saw the truck start to spin around at a high rate of speed in his hay, doing ‘doughnuts.’ He said this driver of the truck then fired several shots at the him.”

The homeowner then retrieved his own weapon and fired one round toward the truck, according to an incident report.

Investigators were familiar with the truck’s description due to an incident that happened earlier Tuesday at another location. The truck believed to be involved in the shooting was located at a residence on Macedonia and investigators met with the suspects.

Danny Headden, 42, admitted to being on the home owner’s property, according to the report. He also showed investigators where a .45 caliber handgun had been hidden on his property by the other suspect, 28-year-old Christopher Nix.

Headden was charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and malicious injury to personal property while Nix was charged with accessory after the fact of a felony.

During a hearing on Thursday, bond was set on Headden at $27,125 cash or surety and Nix at $2,500 personal recognizance.