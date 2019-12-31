20 year old man arrested for criminal sexual conduct, aggravated assault, and burglary/breaking and entering

ST. GEORGE, S.C. (WCBD) – The St. George Police Department (SGPD) has arrested Jacob Brooks, 20, on charges of aggravated assault, burglary/breaking and entering, and criminal sexual conduct.

According to SGPD, Brooks was involved in two separate incidents involving lewd behavior.

The following accounts were provided by SCPD.

The first incident occurred on December 28, around 5:15 p.m. on East George Street, according to the report.

The victims advised that they were in their home when they noticed a man in their kitchen performing a sex act. One victim chased the suspect out of the home, where he jumped on a four-wheeler and fled.

Investigators searched the area but did not find the suspect at that time.

According to a second report, another incident occurred around 5:40 p.m. on Weathers Street.

This report states that a victim was jogging and noticed a man (Brooks) watching her from a pickup truck.

The victim noted that she felt like Brooks was following her and called her husband on the phone.

The victim turned around again and saw Brooks “with his shoes off and his pants down”, at which point Brooks began running towards the victim.

The victim ran to her house and her husband chased after Brooks.

Brooks got into his vehicle, and the victim’s husband followed him in his own vehicle.

The victim’s husband called the police during the pursuit, and officers joined.

Brooks led officers on a chase until he crashed into a pole and fled on foot.

Authorities caught up with Brooks and detained him, then transported him to Dorchester County Detention Center.