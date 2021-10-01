22 year old arrested in Goose Creek homicide

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The Goose Creek Police Department (GPD) on Friday announced the arrest of a 22-year-old man in connection to a Monday homicide.

According to GPD, Ashonti Pope was arrested by U.S. Marshals for his involvement in a Monday afternoon shooting near Amy Drive. The victim of that shooting died days later at the the hospital.

On Wednesday, a juvenile girl who investigators had identified as a suspect turned herself in. She is being held at the Charleston Department of Juvenile Justice on charges of murder and attempted murder (x3).

Pope is being held in the Berkeley County Detention Center on charges of murder and attempted murder (x3).