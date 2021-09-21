Georgetown PD: 22-year-old man wanted for armed robbery, considered ‘armed and dangerous’

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Georgetown Police Department (GPD) seeks help from the public in locating wanted 29-year-old Nasir Wali Muhammad.

Authorities say that Muhammad is wanted for armed robbery in reference to a prior incident that happened on February 10 in the area of Railroad Avenue and Emanuel Street.

The investigation of the incident revealed Muhammad to be the suspect.

According to GPD, Muhammad is 5’9″ in height, weighing 204 pounds.

GPD asks for anyone who has information on Muhammad’s whereabouts to contact the department at (843) 545-4300, the Tip Line at (843) 545-4400, or 911.