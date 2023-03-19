NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A vehicle pursuit early Sunday morning on Rivers Avenue led to three arrests and the recovery of several weapons.

According to North Charleston Police Department, an officer tried to stop a vehicle traveling west on Rivers Avenue for reckless driving around 12:40 p.m.

The vehicle led deputies on a chase, however, the pursuit was quickly canceled due to road conditions.

Shortly after that, the vehicle veered into a grass median where it struck several trees and overturned.

The driver and two occupants of the vehicle received medical treatment.

The driver, a juvenile male, was charged with the following:

reckless driving

failure to stop for a blue light and siren

unlawful carry of a handgun

possession of a stolen pistol

The two passengers were identified as an adult male and a juvenile female.

Both passengers were charged with unlawful carry of a handgun and possession of a stolen firearm.