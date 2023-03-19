NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A vehicle pursuit early Sunday morning on Rivers Avenue led to three arrests and the recovery of several weapons.
According to North Charleston Police Department, an officer tried to stop a vehicle traveling west on Rivers Avenue for reckless driving around 12:40 p.m.
The vehicle led deputies on a chase, however, the pursuit was quickly canceled due to road conditions.
Shortly after that, the vehicle veered into a grass median where it struck several trees and overturned.
The driver and two occupants of the vehicle received medical treatment.
The driver, a juvenile male, was charged with the following:
- reckless driving
- failure to stop for a blue light and siren
- unlawful carry of a handgun
- possession of a stolen pistol
The two passengers were identified as an adult male and a juvenile female.
Both passengers were charged with unlawful carry of a handgun and possession of a stolen firearm.