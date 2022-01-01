3 injured in armed robbery turned shooting near North Charleston

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County deputies are investigating an armed robbery that led to a shooting Friday night at a mobile home park near North Charleston.

CCSO said deputies responded to 7510 Tedder Street following an armed robbery and shooting report after 9 p.m.

Witnesses at the scene said that someone approached a residence at the mobile home park and demanded money before opening fire. Three people were shot and taken to an area hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

Deputies say that the suspects could not be located and the shooter is described as a Black female wearing a black sweatshirt and camouflage pants.

Those with information are asked to contact CCSO at (843) 743-7200 or Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111.