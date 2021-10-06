NCPD arrests man on murder charges after hotel shooting in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston Police confirms an arrest from a double murder that happened mid-September at the Red Roof Inn in North Charleston.

NCPD says that Michael Parker, 34, is facing two murder charges after a September 19 shooting that left two victims dead.

Initially, NCPD responded to the Econolodge for a report of a male victim who was shot and killed. NCPD says that detectives learned that a female victim had been shot and killed at the Red Roof Inn.

Witness reports identified Parker as the suspect who shot the victims.

Parker also faces two charges of possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime and is currently held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

This is developing with more details to follow as News 2 receives more information.