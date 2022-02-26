NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in the area of South Allen Drive.

According to NCPD, officers responded around 3:15 Saturday afternoon to a shooting report in a North Charleston neighborhood.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they learned that four people were shot.

All four victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment – their conditions are unknown at this time.

Officials say that there is no information on a possible suspect at this time.

Editor’s note: This is breaking with updates to come as News 2 receives more details. Count on 2 for updates.