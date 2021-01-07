4th murder charge after baby dies 2 months after shooting

SUMTER, S.C. (AP) — A man now faces a fourth count of murder after a baby died nearly two months after he was delivered after his mother was wounded in a shooting that killed three people in a South Carolina home.

Police say 27-year-old Eugene Martin shot the pregnant woman and 32-year-old Marcus Davis in a car outside a Sumter home on Nov. 10 and then shot Davis’ father and brother.

Authorities say the pregnant woman’s baby was delivered by an emergency cesarean section, but the infant died Monday from complications caused by the shooting and emergency delivery.