911 call offers more insight into Bluffton teen’s killing

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – A Bluffton family spent their holidays mourning the loss of Trey Blackshear (18), who was the victim of a December 23 shooting in a church parking lot.

A bright, friendly young man; a student-athlete at Hilton Head High school and a club soccer player. Very respectful, had a firm handshake, and showed wisdom beyond his years.

That’s how his family is remembering Trey Blackshear in his obituary.

Blackshear was shot in front of his friend in the Lord of Life Lutheran Church parking lot on Buckwalter Parkway.

As the investigation continues, the 911 call from that day gives a fuller picture of the moments after Trey Blackshear’s death.

“911 whats your emergency?”

“My friend got shot.”

That’s how the 911 call to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Dispatch started that afternoon.

Trey Blackshear’s friend asking, begging for help.

“I’m at the Lutheran church across from McDonald’s in Bluffton.”

“A friend picked me up, I was in the car with him, there were some dudes that got out of the car and they shot him.”

“Did you see who shot him?” the dispatcher asked.

“I don’t know where the dudes went, just please hurry up,” responded the caller.

“We are getting them en route to you. Did you see which way he went at all?”

“They ran across the street to McDonald’s the one dude in a black hoodie and they are both in jeans and they both had like two guns. Both of them had like two guns.”

“They pulled (guns) out,” the caller continued. “My friend tried to grab it and then they just started going crazy. I just laid there then i got up and ran.”

“Oh my “f-ing God, my F-ing best friend!” said the caller before starting to cry.

“I don’t know what to do, everything was just flying around.”

“You say they got into a vehicle?” the dispatcher asked.

“No they ran across the street. they are somewhere over there now.”

The caller continued to wait online, three minutes after he first called, he saw the ambulances nearby.

“The ambulance has turned, they are going the wrong way. The ambulance went the wrong way.” he said in a panicked tone.

“I’m letting them know now. “

“I’m across the street from where they are turning. I’m over here. Oh my god, they are all going on Buckwalter, but I’m across the street from the Exxon.”

The ambulance arrived but EMT’s were unable to save Trey Blackshear.

During the investigation, which involved members of the recently formed Beaufort County Violent Crimes Task Force, it was learned that the light-colored sedan the two male subjects drove off in was registered in northern Beaufort County.

December 27 Violent Crimes Task Force investigators located the light-colored sedan at a residence on Mink Point Boulevard.

After search warrants were obtained, Sheriff’s Office deputies and investigators from the Violent Crimes Task Force converged on the Mink Point Boulevard residence. More than 20 people were found to be at the home.

When the search concluded, 10 handguns, several rifles and narcotics were seized from the residence and vehicles on site.

The handguns and rifles will be subjected to forensic examination—ballistics and DNA—to determine their connection to not only Trey Blackshear’s murder but to numerous recent shootings reported in northern Beaufort County.

The morning after that sweep, a 16 year old boy turned himself in for Trey Blackshear’s killing.

Bluffton Police say the investigation into Trey’s murder, and a possible second suspect is ongoing

If you can help detectives call Bluffton Police or make an anonymous call to Crimestoppers at 843-554-1111.

Trey Blackshear’s obituary:https://www.saulsfh.com/notices/Trey-Blackshear