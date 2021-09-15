25-year-old man pleads guilty to 2017 murder at North Charleston Inn, sentenced to 30 years in prison

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Tyree Shequille Johnson, 25, is sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to the murder of Quinnterrius Polite at the former North Charleston Inn in February 2017, Solicitor Scarlett Wilson announces.

Johnson was charged with Murder in 2017 for the death of Polite, and a plea was honored by The Honorable Jennifer B. McCoy leading to Johnson’s 30-year sentence.

Johnson shot Polite six times after waiting in a courtyard for 26 minutes. Polite was hit several times from behind as he tried to flee.

Officials report that The State was prepared with hotel video surveillance to show at Johnson’s trial. The video showed Johnson shooting Polite six times, arrested five days after the murder with the murder weapon, and confessed to killing Polite.

Another individual was arrested by law enforcement the day after the shooting, however, more evidence revealed a clear case that Johnson was the shooter.

The case was prosecuted for the State by Assistant Solicitors Daniel W. Cooper and Jennifer Kneece Shealy. Cooper says that the case was “another example of senseless gun violence by a young man who had been previously arrested several times with firearms.”

Johnson did not have an extensive criminal record, however, he did have priors for unlawful carrying of a firearm in 2015, possession of marijuana in 2016, and Resisting Arrest in 2021.

A report says that Johnson was also arrested for unlawful carrying in November 2016 and March 2017, and possession of a stolen firearm in October 2017. The weapon that Johnson was charged for in March 2017 is the same murder weapon used for his recent charge.

Investigator Jeff Fort and Detective Michael Powitchko from the North Charleston Police Department assisted in this case as well.