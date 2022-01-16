NCPD: Accused car break-in suspect dead in officer-involved shooting Sunday morning, SLED to investigate

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department says they have contacted the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) to investigate an officer-involved shooting that happened Sunday morning.

According to authorities, officers responded to the area of Crossroads Drive around 4 a.m. Sunday following a report of a vehicle break-in.

Once the suspect was identified by police, he attempted to flee.

Officials say that while attempting to apprehend the suspect, shots were fired, ending with the individual being killed.

Authorities contacted the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to conduct an investigation.

