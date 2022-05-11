CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department arrested a man accused of burglarizing Hotel Bennett on May 5.

According to CPD, hotel security camera footage showed a man “unlawfully” entering the hotel at approximately 3:36 a.m through the employee entrance on Hutson Street, then entering an office area.

The man was later identified as Armand Hardin, 35.

Police also note that existing damage on the employee entrance door prevented it from being locked at the time of the burglary.

A police report reads that Hardin then went into the hotel general manager’s office and took an IBM laptop.

Hardin then leaves the hotel just before 3:40 a.m.

The general manager discovered that the laptop was missing just before 1:10 p.m.

On Tuesday around 1:30 a.m., Hardin was seen walking on Reid Street after authorities announced he was wanted for the May 5 burglary.

Patrolling officers approached Hardin and informed him that he was actively wanted and under arrest.

Hardin attempted to resist his arrest, tussled with officers, and tried to flee on foot before being grabbed and subsequently placed in custody.

Hardin was arrested and charged with second-degree burglary and resisting arrest.