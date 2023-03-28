CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man faces multiple drug charges after a short pursuit in Ravenel Sunday, according to a report obtained by News 2.

Ridge Smalls, 31 was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, possession with intent to distribute, and failure to stop for blue lights.

On Sunday around 5:38 p.m., a deputy with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office attempted to pull over a speeding in the area of Salters Hill Road and Drayton Street.

Instead of complying, the suspect vehicle accelerated and a pursuit began.

“The defendant drove at speeds above 100 mph and failed to maintain its lane of travel around bends on the roadway,” the affidavit stated.

Smalls then stopped his vehicle, exited, and fled on foot carrying a bag into a wooded area and evaded authorities.

Shortly after, authorities learned that Smalls reportedly kicked in the door of another residence.

He was then apprehended by a K9 deputy.

Deputies located the abovesaid bag in a ditch with its contents in the water.

Authorities found numerous clear plastic bags containing a crystal-like substance, a blue powdery substance, and multi-colored tablets.

Smalls’ vehicle was also searched with deputies finding similar contents in addition to a glass pipe, two digital scales, and a dollar bill with a blue powdery substance, according to the affidavit. A test conducted on the substances revealed them to be presumptive for methamphetamines, weighing about 148 pounds.

Smalls is currently held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.