CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department on Saturday arrested a man in connection to a May 13 shooting that left one dead.

According to CPD, officers arrived to an apartment complex on Hazelwood Drive shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Friday in response to shots fired.

Officers found a female victim in the front yard with a gunshot wound. EMS pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

London Fields, 22, was taken into custody on Saturday evening.

CPD officers were assisted by the US Marshal’s Task Force, FBI Task Force, Dorchester County Sherriff’s Office SWAT, and North Charleston Police Department during the arrest.

Fields was arrested on charges of murder, attempted murder, and possession of a deadly weapon during a violent crime.

Fields is being held at the Charleston County Detention Center and will have a bond hearing at 2 p.m. on Sunday.