GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The Goose Creek Police Department has arrested at least 10 individuals as part of a multi-agency investigation into internet crimes against children.

Operation Caught by Cupid was conducted from February 13 through 17.

“The operation utilized social media platforms to find individuals that were actively pursuing

vulnerable children in hopes of sexually abusing them,” GCPD said.

Reports say GCPD secured a home in Goose Creek where at least five subjects allegedly traveled to the home to have sex with a juvenile.

Since the operation wrapped, five additional suspects have been arrested, and six suspects have warrants out for their arrest.

Arrests for those individuals range from:

Criminal Exploitation of a Minor.

Criminal Solicitation of a Minor.

Unlawful to Disseminate Obscene Material to a Person Under 18.

Attempted Criminal Sexual Contact with a Minor.

Twenty subjects across the United States are being investigated following Operation Caught by Cupid.

While initiated by the Goose Creek Police Department, the operation is receiving support from: