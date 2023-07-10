NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man wanted out of North Charleston is behind bars after shoplifting nearly $400 worth of merchandise at a local Walmart.

According to North Charleston Police Department, officers responded to a reported shoplifting incident at 1:50 p.m. Sunday at Walmart on Centre Point Drive.

Upon arrival, officers met with Walmart security to learn a man was caught on camera leaving the store with a shopping cart full of merchandise he had failed to pay for.

The suspect, Geovannie Lavance Rose (18) told officials he was trying to get items for his baby and today “wasn’t his day.”

The stolen merchandise totaled $371.02.

Upon further investigation, officers found Rose was wanted by NCPD for attempted murder, attempted armed robbery, and possession of a firearm during a violent crime.

He is being held at the Charleston County Detention Center.