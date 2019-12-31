Authorities ask for public’s help in identifying suspect



Courtesy of: CCSO

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) and Midlands Crimestoppers are asking for the public’s help in identifying this individual.

According to the press release, the pictured individual is suspected of using a credit card number- which authorities believe was obtained during a burglary on December 12 in Calhoun County- to make “several fraudulent transactions.”

Authorities say that the transactions were made in Beaufort. The photos of the suspect were obtained from the Family Dollar on Shanklin Road.

Crimestoppers has provided directions for anyone who may have information:

WEB TIP — go to the Midlands Crimestoppers website at www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click Submit a Tip.

MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.

PHONE TIP — call toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Those who do not wish to remain anonymous can provide tips to CCSO at 803-874-2741.