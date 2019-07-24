Authorities capture wanted suspect who sparked search on Folly Beach

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – Police on Folly Beach say a wanted and dangerous fugitive has been apprehended following an 8-hour search.

Authorities had been searching for John Thomas Hamilton for 18 months on multiple warrants out of Florida. He was last seen on Folly Beach back in June when he was involved in an altercation with a travel companion and hid from police.

He was last seen running into the marsh and a multi-day search ensued. Police believe Hamilton was trying to get off the island and back to Florida.

On Wednesday, Folly Beach Police said Hamilton was apprehended when a deputy in Alachua County, Florida recognized him on July 16th and pursued him in a car chase.

Hamilton crashed his vehicle and took off on foot. Multiple agencies were involved in searching for him, and after an 8-hour search a police dog located him hiding underneath a log.

The police K-9 took ahold of the suspects so he could not escape again.

Hamilton is currently being held on 20 new charges. After dealing with those charges, he will be extradited back to South Carolina where he will face local charges as well.