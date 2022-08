Folly Beach authorities are searching for an individual in connection with a knife assault on Aug. 10 (Folly Beach Public Safety)

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD)- Folly Beach Public Safety is asking for the public’s help identifying and locating a man in connection to an alleged knife assault.

According to authorities, the incident happened on Wednesday at Loggerhead’s Beach Grill.

The individual being sought is pictured below:

Image provided by Folly Beach Public Safety

Officials say the public should not approach the individual.

Anyone with information is asked to immediately contact Deputy Chief Rocky Burke at 843-725-9989 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.