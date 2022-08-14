HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in a break-in that took place on August 4.

According to BCSO, the man forced his way into Whip Salon located on William Hilton Parkway on Hilton Head Island.

Once inside, he stole money from a safe under the front desk.

The incident happened on August 4 around 3:30 a.m.

He is described as a 5’10 man, approximately 200 lbs. with facial hair. At the time, he was wearing a baseball cap, a mask, shorts, and a shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BCSO Detective William Weich at 843-255-3313 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.