BCSO identifies suspect in deadly September 9 shooting in St. Stephens

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – An investigation by the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office identifies 21-year-old Demar Ravenell as the suspect from a deadly shooting in St. Stephens.

On September 9th, deputies responded to 357 Dingle Lane and located a deceased male victim outside of the residence.

Warrants have been obtained on Ravenell for numerous charges including murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and grand larceny.

Deputies say that Ravenell should be considered armed and dangerous. The public is asked to call 911 if he is located.

This story is developing. Count on 2 for updates.