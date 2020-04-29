BCSO: Man arrested for several burglaries and looting during a State of Emergency

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies arrested a man who burglarized several businesses in Berkeley County.

Investigators with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office received information about a burglary that happened at The Rustic Muffin on April 22nd.

While reviewing surveillance video with the business owner, detectives recognized the subject as someone from two prior burglaries – it also showed the man driving a red Ford Explorer with a circular sticker in the bottom right rear window.

According to BCSO, detectives were following up on leads a few days later when they noticed the same vehicle traveling down the street. A traffic stop was conducted and identified the driver as the man seen in the surveillance video.

Deputies say he was even wearing the same clothes and shoes seen in that video.

Dale Roberts was placed under arrest and provided a confession, according to the sheriff’s office.

They said he also confessed to burglaries that happened at Sweet Frog in Goose Creek and a barber shop on North Main Street.

Detectives with the North Charleston Police Department also met with Roberts about several burglaries in their jurisdiction and obtained three confessions.

Roberts is charged with three counts of second degree burglary and looting during a State of Emergency.

Additional charges are pending through several other agencies, according to the sheriff’s office.