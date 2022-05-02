BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is searching for a man wanted on multiple felony warrants.

According to BCSO, Dylan Chalmus-Frederick Lane (24) is wanted for an April burglary on Lodestone Court. The incident was captured on surveillance video.

Lane has multiple previous offenses in Berkeley County, including Public Disorderly Conduct, Domestic Violence of a High and Aggravated Nature, Domestic Violence Second Degree, Probation Violation (x2), Open Container of Beer/Wine and Driving Under Suspension.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact BCSO at (843) 719-4505.