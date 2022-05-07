BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted for grand larceny.

According to BCSO, Raymond Swegan (42) is wanted for the theft of a 32′ camper on St. Helena Island. The incident happened between March and April of 2022 and the camper has since been recovered.

Swegan stands 5’08” tall, 170 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

He may be homeless somewhere in Northern Beaufort County, according to deputies.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office Non-Emergency Dispatch at 843-524-2777.