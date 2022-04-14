BURTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Three men are facing multiple drug and weapons charges after a Tuesday morning traffic stop.

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said around 11 a.m., deputies pulled over a car on Goethe Hill Road and noticed an odor of marijuana.

Deputies then conducted a search of the vehicle and discovered distribution weights of marijuana and crack cocaine, a trafficking weight of cocaine, three handguns, and a semi-automatic rifle.

Navonta Sneed (23), Nicholas Jenkins (23), and Tae’vion Smalls (24) were the occupants of the vehicle, BCSO said.

The three men were all arrested and charged with the following: