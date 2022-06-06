ST. HELENA ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD)- Deputies in Beaufort County are searching for a 19-year-old man in connection to an alleged assault on St. Helena Island.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to reports of assault and battery at a residence on Melody Lane on Monday.

Vincent Medlock, 19, reportedly assaulted a family member and discharged a firearm. No one was injured by the gunfire.

Officials say Medlock fled the scene on foot and it is not known if he is still armed.

Residents near Melody Lane can expect an increased law enforcement presence in the area, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information on Medlock’s whereabouts is asked to contact 911.