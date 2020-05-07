Live Now
Beaufort man arrested on three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) arrested Perry Scoon-Dillard (36) on Thursday morning on three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, 3rd degree.

The SC Attorney General’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force alerted BCSO to child pornography being uploaded to the internet from devices located at a residence on the 100 block of Joppa Road in Shell Point.

BCSO investigators obtained a warrant to search the residence, and arrested the sole occupant, Scoon-Dillard. They also seized computers and other electronic devices for further investigation.

Scoon-Dillard is being held at the Beaufort County Detention Center.

