BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Three men are facing drug and weapons charges after an overnight traffic stop.

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said deputies pulled over a car in the area of Byrne Drive and Church Road for a traffic lane violation and “extremely dark window tint” on Friday night.

According to BCSO, the deputy noticed an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle, 19-year-old Jaylek Robert Diawon Washington then confirmed to deputies that there was marijuana present.

Responding deputies reported firearms in reach of the other passengers in the vehicle.

All four occupants of the vehicle were asked out of the vehicle and immediately detained.

Deputies then conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle and recovered the following:

A 10mm gun stolen out of Berkeley County

A loaded AR-15 with a red dot sight

A loaded handgun stolen out of North Charleston

A local pistol length AR

A Draco pistol

Five white, rectangular pills imprinted with “V2090”, later identified as Alprazolam.

Three men were placed under arrest and transported to HFDC.

One occupant of the car was a juvenile. He was released to his mother.

The driver, Washington, was arrested and charged with possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a scheduled Narcotic.

Kaleon Tymaine Williams (19) was arrested and charged with unlawful carrying of a firearm and possession of a scheduled narcotic.

Jordan Williams (18) was arrested and charged with possession of a stolen firearm, unlawful carrying of a firearm and possession of a scheduled narcotic.