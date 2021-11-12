Berkeley County deputies arrest convicted felon on drug, weapons charges

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BSCO) on Friday announced the arrest of a convicted felon on multiple drug and weapons charges.

According to BCSO, Zachary Brutus Nichols was pulled over in Moncks Corner for a traffic violation. The deputy that pulled Nichols over reported smelling marijuana and seeing “the grip of a firearm protruding from under the driver’s seat.”

Deputies conducted a probable cause search, during which they found the following:

A bag containing 31.7 grams of crack cocaine

Two bags that contained 7.9 grams of cocaine

Two bags that contained 156 dosage units of MDMA

Five bags containing 128 grams of marijuana

Two digital scales

One extended magazine

Nichols told deputies “that he does not use narcotics, but he does sell them.”

Deputies also learned that Nichols is was convicted of felony armed robbery with a deadly weapon, and is not allowed to possess a gun or ammunition.

Nichols was arrested on charges of trafficking cocaine base, trafficking MDMA, possession with the intent to distribute cocaine, possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, unlawful carry of a handgun, possession of a handgun by person unlawful, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

He was booked into the Hill-Finklea Detention Center.