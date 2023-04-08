BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A failed traffic stop and vehicle pursuit led to the arrest of a 40-year-old with several nationwide warrants for his arrest.

Donnell Antoine Rouse was arrested on outstanding drug trafficking warrants and failure to stop for blue lights and sirens early Friday morning near Huger.

According to Berkeley County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy was patrolling in the Clements Ferry area when he observed a Toyota Tacoma swerve multiple times and fail to maintain proper lane usage.

Reports say the deputy attempted a traffic stop and was lead on a high-speed chase.

“Rouse thought he could out-drive the deputy but quickly lost control of his vehicle and collided into a ditch,” BCSO said.

Rouse exited the vehicle and ran from the deputy on foot.

After a brief foot pursuit, Rouse was captured and detained without incident.

He was transported to Hill-Finklea Detention Center for that charge and also for his outstanding warrants.

Officials say that Rouse has been arrested 14 times since 2010.