Berkeley County Detention Center contractor arrested for supplying inmate with contraband

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) on Monday announced the arrest of a former detention center contractor for supplying an inmate with contraband.

According to BCSO, Misty Dawn Lee (36) was a contracted member of the medical staff at the Hill-Finklea Detention Center up until November 19.

She came under investigation after detention staff “received tips” that someone was sneaking items to an inmate. The inmate’s cell was searched and investigators found tobacco.

After interviewing the inmate, investigators learned that “Lee was bringing him cigarettes, a vape marijuana pen, and lighters.”

She was scheduled to drop off more contraband on November 19, at which point investigators caught her delivering a lighter and two cigarettes to the inmate.

Lee is being charged with furnishing contraband. The investigation is ongoing.