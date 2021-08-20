Berkeley County man arrested for sexual exploitation of minor

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson on Friday announced the arrest of of a Berkeley County for distributing child sexual abuse material.

Franklin Lichwa (45) of Saint Stephen is being charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree.

If convicted on both counts, he could face up to 20 years in prison.

Investigators with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Homeland Security assisted with the investigation, while the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest.