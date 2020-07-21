Blackbaud victim of ransomware attack

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Blackbaud announced that the company fell victim to a cyber-crime attack in May, during which hackers breached confidential data and servers.

Impacted customers were notified and provided resources to move forward.

Blackbaud assured customers and stakeholders that “the cyber-criminal did not access credit card information, bank account information, or social security numbers.” However, Blackbaud still paid the hacker to destroy any copies of the data that had been made, as “protecting [the] customers’ data is Blackbaud’s top priority.”

The Blackbaud security team worked with outside investigators to expel the hacker from the system, and says that they “have no reason to believe that any data went beyond that cyber-criminal, [nor that it] was or will be misused.”

According to Blackbaud, they operate under security protocols that exceed industry standards. Additionally, they have “implemented changes to prevent this specific issue from happening again.”