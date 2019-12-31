Bluffton man arrested on child rape charges

BLUFFTON, SC (WSAV) – Police charged a Bluffton man Monday with the repeated rape of a child.

According to jail and police records, 36-year-old Dulvin William Garcia-Roblero, of Bluffton, was charged with three counts of criminal sexual conduct/rape of a minor between the ages of 11 and 14.

Police reports state the victim is related to Garcia-Roblero. Officials believe the abuse started about one year ago.

Garcia-Roblero remained at Beaufort County Detention Center on Monday afternoon and has yet to appear before a judge for a bond hearing.

If convicted, Garcia-Roblero faces up to 60 years in prison.