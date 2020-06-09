Bond hearing scheduled for man accused in Uber rider’s death

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The man accused of killing a South Carolina woman who got into his car thinking it was her Uber ride is seeking to get out of jail while he awaits trial.

Prosecutors say Nathaniel Rowland is scheduled to have a hearing via video conference before a Columbia judge on Tuesday morning.

Rowland has been held in jail since he was arrested last year and charged with kidnapping and murder in the death of 21-year-old Samantha Josephson of Robbinsville, N.J.

Authorities say the University of South Carolina student got into Rowland’s car and was trapped because he had turned on the child locks in his backseat so the doors could only be opened from the outside.