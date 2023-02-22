NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on Friday arrested a man accused of burglarizing a home after he was shot by the homeowner.

According to NCPD, officers responded to a home on Cambridge Avenue just after 4 a.m.

The suspect, later identified as John Jones (42), was involved in an altercation at the Cheap Way Gas Station where he allegedly put an acquaintance of the homeowner in a chokehold.

Jones then reportedly went to the home on Cambridge Avenue.

Jones kicked in both the screen and front doors of the home before the homeowner fired shots toward him, the report stated.

The owner told authorities that he did not recall striking Jones, and that Jones left the residence and tried jumping over a fence to flee.

Arriving officers found a trail of blood from the front door of the home to the roadway.

Police then found Jones standing outside on South Allen Drive and identified him.

While placing him into custody, police learned Jones had a warrant out of Charleston County.

Jones was charged with first-degree burglary. He was treated for his gunshot wounds at a local hospital.